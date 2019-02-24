Hawks' Taurean Prince: Ruled out Monday

Prince has been ruled out of Monday's game against the Rockets for personal reasons, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

The details behind Prince's absence aren't clear, so it's unknown if he will be forced to miss any more games. At this point, he should be considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves. In Prince's absence, DeAndre' Bembry could see a move into the starting five.