Hawks' Taurean Prince: Ruled out Sunday vs. Bucks
Updating previous reports, Prince won't play in Sunday's game against the Bucks due to foot soreness, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
After initially being questionable to play in Sunday's game it was first reported that Prince would play and start against the Bucks. After coming out for warmups it appears that Prince isn't quite back to full strength and the team will keep him out as a precaution. Look for Kent bazemore and DeAndre' Bembry to see some extra minutes with Prince out. Prince's next chance to play will be Tuesday against the Spurs.
More News
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.