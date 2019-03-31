Hawks' Taurean Prince: Ruled out Sunday vs. Bucks

Updating previous reports, Prince won't play in Sunday's game against the Bucks due to foot soreness, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

After initially being questionable to play in Sunday's game it was first reported that Prince would play and start against the Bucks. After coming out for warmups it appears that Prince isn't quite back to full strength and the team will keep him out as a precaution. Look for Kent bazemore and DeAndre' Bembry to see some extra minutes with Prince out. Prince's next chance to play will be Tuesday against the Spurs.