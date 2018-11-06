Hawks' Taurean Prince: Ruled out Tuesday
Prince (ankle) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Hornets, Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
As expected given his doubtful tag, Prince will be held out of Tuesday's contest after picking up the injury in the closing moments of Saturday's victory over Miami. Without Prince, either DeAndre Bembry or rookie Kevin Huerter will be in line to start at small forward Tuesday night.
