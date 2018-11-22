Hawks' Taurean Prince: Scores 12 points Wednesday
Prince registered 12 points (3-11 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three assists, one steal and one block across 25 minutes in Wednesday's 124-108 loss to the Raptors.
Despite the poor shooting performance and lack of minutes, Prince was still the only starter to record double-digit points on the evening. While this shows Prince's value as the focal point of the offense, it also shows he has a barren supporting cast to help him get open, which will make life difficult for Prince as defenses queue in on him going forward.
