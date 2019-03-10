Hawks' Taurean Prince: Scores 13 in loss
Prince finished with 13 points (5-11 FG, 3-6 3Pt), four assists, three rebounds and a steal over 29 minutes in the Hawks' loss to the Nets on Saturday.
Prince made modest contributions across several statistical categories in Saturday's loss, though his performance wasn't highly impactful on the outcome of the game. His stat line in the game is very similar to his averages of 13.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals per game this season.
