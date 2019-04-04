Hawks' Taurean Prince: Scores 13 points in 33 minutes
Prince produced 13 points (4-12 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 3-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 130-122 win over the 76ers.
Prince returned to action following a three-game absence due to foot soreness. However, he struggled from the field in this one while providing a fairly boring stat line. With that being said, Prince was one of four Hawks to earn 30-plus minutes, so on the bright side it seems likely that his foot is feeling much better.
