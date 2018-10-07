Hawks' Taurean Prince: Scores 13 points in Sunday's loss

Prince chipped in 13 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, and four assists in 29 minutes during Sunday's 113-94 loss to the Thunder.

Prince shook off the illness that forced him to miss Friday's matchup with the Grizzlies. The third-year forward will look to build off a strong sophomore season in which he doubled many of his per-game averages from his rookie campaign.