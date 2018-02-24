Hawks' Taurean Prince: Scores 14 in Friday's loss
Prince scored 14 points (6-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt) while adding seven rebounds, three steals and two assists in 27 minutes during Friday's 116-93 loss to the Pacers.
The 23-year-old is now averaging 13.8 points, 3.1 boards, 2.2 assists, 1.7 three-pointers and 1.1 steals in February, numbers that put Prince on the fantasy radar in many formats. Given the lack of talent around him on the Hawks, that might well be about his ceiling for the remainder of the season, but his development arrow is pointed in the right direction.
More News
-
Hawks' Taurean Prince: Scores 15 despite shooting woes Friday•
-
Hawks' Taurean Prince: Matches team high with 19 points•
-
Hawks' Taurean Prince: Produces 13 points Sunday•
-
Hawks' Taurean Prince: Scores career-high 31 points Friday•
-
Hawks' Taurean Prince: Scores 14 in Saturday's loss•
-
Hawks' Taurean Prince: Scores 21 points in Friday's loss•
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...