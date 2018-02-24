Hawks' Taurean Prince: Scores 14 in Friday's loss

Prince scored 14 points (6-14 FG, 2-7 3Pt) while adding seven rebounds, three steals and two assists in 27 minutes during Friday's 116-93 loss to the Pacers.

The 23-year-old is now averaging 13.8 points, 3.1 boards, 2.2 assists, 1.7 three-pointers and 1.1 steals in February, numbers that put Prince on the fantasy radar in many formats. Given the lack of talent around him on the Hawks, that might well be about his ceiling for the remainder of the season, but his development arrow is pointed in the right direction.