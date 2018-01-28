Hawks' Taurean Prince: Scores 14 in Saturday's loss

Prince scored 14 points (4-11 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding four rebounds and an assist in 31 minutes during Saturday's 129-104 loss to the Wizards.

Even with John Wall (knee) out of action for Washington, Atlanta's offense was overmatched as Prince's 14 points actually tied for the team lead. The second-year player has been struggling to find consistency in January, averaging 10.2 points, 3.7 boards, 1.6 three-pointers and 0.9 steals through 13 games.