Hawks' Taurean Prince: Scores 15 despite shooting woes Friday

Prince scored 15 points (5-16 FG, 0-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT) while adding three rebounds in 25 minutes during FFriday's 123-107 loss to the Cavaliers.

While his brutal night from beyond the arc stands out, the Hawks still would have lost even if Prince had drained half his attempts from three-point range. The second-year player continues to be unreliable as a scorer, managing five points or less in four of his last 10 games, but he should continue to see plenty of looks on a team worried far more about developing young players than any short-term success.