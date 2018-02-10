Hawks' Taurean Prince: Scores 15 despite shooting woes Friday
Prince scored 15 points (5-16 FG, 0-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT) while adding three rebounds in 25 minutes during FFriday's 123-107 loss to the Cavaliers.
While his brutal night from beyond the arc stands out, the Hawks still would have lost even if Prince had drained half his attempts from three-point range. The second-year player continues to be unreliable as a scorer, managing five points or less in four of his last 10 games, but he should continue to see plenty of looks on a team worried far more about developing young players than any short-term success.
More News
-
Hawks' Taurean Prince: Matches team high with 19 points•
-
Hawks' Taurean Prince: Produces 13 points Sunday•
-
Hawks' Taurean Prince: Scores career-high 31 points Friday•
-
Hawks' Taurean Prince: Scores 14 in Saturday's loss•
-
Hawks' Taurean Prince: Scores 21 points in Friday's loss•
-
Hawks' Taurean Prince: Collects 17 points Monday•
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...