Hawks' Taurean Prince: Scores 15 in loss
Prince finished Friday's game against the Magic with 15 points (5-11 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-7 FT), a rebound, an assist and a steal over 26 minutes.
Prince was one of three Atlanta starters to finish in double figures, but Orlando would roll to a 149-113 victory. The 25-year-old is averaging 13.3 points along with 3.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists through 52 matchups this season.
