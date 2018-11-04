Hawks' Taurean Prince: Scores 15 points in 22 minutes
Prince scored 15 points (5-11 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), grabbed four rebounds, dished three assists and recorded one steal in 22 minutes Saturday as Atlanta topped Miami.
Foul trouble held Prince to his lowest minute total of the young season, but he still turned in a decent fantasy performance. The third-year forward came on strong towards the end of the 2017-18 campaign and those who noticed entered this season with high hopes. Saturday represented the first night where Prince broke the double-digit threshold for points as he busts a scoring slump. He will look to build on this performance Tuesday when Atlanta takes on Charlotte.
