Hawks' Taurean Prince: Scores 15 points in Wednesday's win

Prince produced 15 points (6-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 121-101 win over the Bulls.

Prince scored in double figures for the first time in the five games he has been back in the lineup following an 18-game absence with an ankle injury. Despite his minutes no longer being restricted, Prince still didn't see a ton of playing time, and with good reason given that the game was a blowout. His name has been popping up in trade rumors, but regardless of whether he remains with the Hawks past the deadline, his ability to defend and make threes will likely keep him on the court for plenty of minutes.