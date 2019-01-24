Hawks' Taurean Prince: Scores 15 points in Wednesday's win
Prince produced 15 points (6-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 121-101 win over the Bulls.
Prince scored in double figures for the first time in the five games he has been back in the lineup following an 18-game absence with an ankle injury. Despite his minutes no longer being restricted, Prince still didn't see a ton of playing time, and with good reason given that the game was a blowout. His name has been popping up in trade rumors, but regardless of whether he remains with the Hawks past the deadline, his ability to defend and make threes will likely keep him on the court for plenty of minutes.
More News
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 15
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...