Hawks' Taurean Prince: Scores 17 in win
Prince totaled 17 points (6-14 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one block across 29 minutes in the Hawks' win over the Lakers on Tuesday.
Prince got his sixth consecutive start in Tuesday's win, and he finished with a strong performance. Fantasy owners shouldn't expect nights like this regularly, as Prince has averaged just 13.5 points, 2.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists in those six starts.
