Hawks' Taurean Prince: Scores 18 in Monday's loss

Prince scored 18 points (8-13 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 0-3 FT) while adding eight rebounds, an assist and a block in 39 minutes during Monday's 96-85 loss to the Spurs.

The second-year wing continues to see big minutes, and Prince has responded by averaging 13.8 points, 5.0 boards, 3.6 assists, 2.2 three-pointers, 2.0 steals and 0.8 blocks over his last five games. He may never be a prolific scorer, but the 23-year-old's ability to contribute in multiple categories is marking him as a future fantasy standout.