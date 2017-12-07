Hawks' Taurean Prince: Scores 19 points in loss
Prince scored 19 points (6-8 FG, 3-5 3PT, 4-5 FT) to go along with six rebounds and one assists over 36 minutes in Wednesday's 110-106 overtime loss to Orlando.
While he has only scored 20 points once this season, Prince's 19 points Wednesday were the result of a very efficient shooting performance. The Atlanta forward has especially improved his shot from long range, sinking 3-of-5 three-pointers on Wednesday. For the season, Prince is shooting 42.7 percent on 4.0 shots per game from beyond the arc. Last year, he shot 32.4 percent from three-point land on 1.7 three-point shots per game in his rookie season. Overall, he is seeing more opportunities, averaging 11.2 shots per game this season versus 4.8 shots a year ago. As a result, Prince is averaging 12.5 points per game compared to 5.7 points, an increase of 6.8 points.
