Hawks' Taurean Prince: Scores 21 in return

Prince scored 21 points (8-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), grabbed four rebounds and recorded two steals in 32 minutes Monday against the Clippers.

It was good to see Prince play 32 minutes and put up healthy scoring numbers in his return from a two-game absence due to achilles pain. After a run of failing to crack double digits in 4-of-6 games, Prince has put up twenty or more points in three straight. The reintegration of John Collins into the lineup is worth monitoring as it will likely relieve some defensive pressure from Prince but may also reduce his touches. That said, Prince is having a strong year, as he is producing a career-high 15.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.5 threes and 1.2 steals per game.