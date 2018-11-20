Hawks' Taurean Prince: Scores 21 in return
Prince scored 21 points (8-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), grabbed four rebounds and recorded two steals in 32 minutes Monday against the Clippers.
It was good to see Prince play 32 minutes and put up healthy scoring numbers in his return from a two-game absence due to achilles pain. After a run of failing to crack double digits in 4-of-6 games, Prince has put up twenty or more points in three straight. The reintegration of John Collins into the lineup is worth monitoring as it will likely relieve some defensive pressure from Prince but may also reduce his touches. That said, Prince is having a strong year, as he is producing a career-high 15.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.5 threes and 1.2 steals per game.
More News
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.