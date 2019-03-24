Hawks' Taurean Prince: Scores 21 in win

Prince totaled 21 points (7-12 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, three assists and a steal across 27 minutes in the Hawks' win over the 76ers on Saturday.

Prince produced his highest scoring total since Feb. 4 and one of his most productive nights of the season on Saturday. He's been a serviceable fantasy asset when healthy, though his nightly stat lines are far from eye-popping.