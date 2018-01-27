Hawks' Taurean Prince: Scores 21 points in Friday's loss
Prince totaled 21 points (6-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal across 31 minutes during a 121-110 loss to the Hornets on Friday.
The 21 points marked Prince's best scoring output since Dec. 29 as he exceeded the 20-point mark for just the fourth time this season. Prince has been pretty poor so far in the new year, with seven games in which he's scored nine points or less. But as he's scored at least 17 points in two of his last three games, it could be a sign that he's heating up a bit.
