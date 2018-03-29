Hawks' Taurean Prince: Scores 21 points in loss
Prince scored 21 points (7-14 FG, 4-5 3PT, 3-4 FT) to go with four rebounds, seven assists, one steal and seven turnovers in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 126-114 loss to Minnesota.
With his 21 points, Prince scored at least 20 points in three straight games. During this span, the forward is shooting 52.3 percent from three, sinking at least three from beyond the arc in each game. However, on Wednesday, Prince turned the ball over a season-high tying seven times on what was otherwise a solid statistical night. Minus the turnovers, Prince continued to build on a nine game run in which he is averaging 23.3 points per game.
