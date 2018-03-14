Hawks' Taurean Prince: Scores 25 points in 34 minutes
Prince accounted for 25 points (9-20 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, one steal, and two blocks in 34 minutes Tuesday in Atlanta's loss to Oklahoma City.
Prince followed up a career-night with a solid scoring performance, posting 25 points. Those who are riding this wave have to be enjoying it thus far, and the hope is that it will last through the end of the regular season while the Hawks sputter towards the lottery. The second-year forward is averaging 18 points-per-game since the all-star break. Other than point guard Dennis Schroder, there aren't many players lobbying for shots and Prince should have ample opportunity to build on his recent success.
