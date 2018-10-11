Hawks' Taurean Prince: Scores 25 points in Wednesday's win
Prince provided 25 points (9-11 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 130-127 win over the Spurs.
Prince was nearly perfect from the field in this one, which suggests he is hitting his stride right in time for the regular season. It's unclear how many minutes Prince will play in Friday's preseason finale versus the Heat, but he should be expected to see ample time in next Wednesday's regular season opener versus a Knicks team that is severely lacking on the defensive end.
