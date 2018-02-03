Hawks' Taurean Prince: Scores career-high 31 points Friday
Prince provided 31 points (9-17 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 8-8 FT), eight rebounds, three steals and two assists across 31 minutes during a 119-110 loss to the Celtics on Friday.
Prince's 31 points marked a new career high as he exploded for a strong all-around game. He also matched season highs with five three-pointers made and eight free throw attempts. The game came out of nowhere for Prince, who had scored a total of three points combined across the previous two games.
