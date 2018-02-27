Hawks' Taurean Prince: Scores team-high 24 points Monday

Prince recorded 24 points (7-18 FG, 4-11 3Pt, 6-7 FT), three rebounds, three assists and three steals across 32 minutes in Monday's 123-104 loss to the Lakers.

Prince had his biggest offensive night Monday in almost the last month, as he has averaged roughly 11.5 points per game over his last eight contests. He did heave up a season-high 11 three-point attempts, which could be a factor in his inflated point total, but so long as he is taking the shots on the struggling Hawks offense, he will have solid value for the team and owners alike.