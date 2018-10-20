Hawks' Taurean Prince: Scores team-high 28 in loss to Grizzlies
Prince scored 28 points (10-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding four rebounds, three assists and three steals in 23 minutes during Friday's 131-117 loss to the Grizzlies.
After dropping 21 points in the Hawks' opener, Prince found another gear in this one despite sitting for the final six minutes of the fourth quarter as the benches got emptied. The 24-year-old has seen a huge spike in his usage so far, and given the lack of other scoring options on a threadbare Atlanta roster, that may be a trend that continues all season.
More News
-
Hawks' Taurean Prince: Leads team with 21 points Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Taurean Prince: Scores 25 points in Wednesday's win•
-
Hawks' Taurean Prince: Scores 13 points in Sunday's loss•
-
Hawks' Taurean Prince: Will play, start Sunday•
-
Hawks' Taurean Prince: Ruled out Friday with illness•
-
Hawks' Taurean Prince: Enjoys best season•
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...