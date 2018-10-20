Hawks' Taurean Prince: Scores team-high 28 in loss to Grizzlies

Prince scored 28 points (10-15 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding four rebounds, three assists and three steals in 23 minutes during Friday's 131-117 loss to the Grizzlies.

After dropping 21 points in the Hawks' opener, Prince found another gear in this one despite sitting for the final six minutes of the fourth quarter as the benches got emptied. The 24-year-old has seen a huge spike in his usage so far, and given the lack of other scoring options on a threadbare Atlanta roster, that may be a trend that continues all season.