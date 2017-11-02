Hawks' Taurean Prince: Secures double-double Wednesday

Prince tallied 17 points (6-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 40 minutes during Wednesday's 119-109 loss to the 76ers.

Prince recorded his second double-double of the year Wednesday, not to mention dropping at least 17 points for the fourth time this season. It appears coach Mike Budenholzer is comfortable giving Prince the green light, as he's averaged 37.0 minutes and 17.0 shots per game over the past three contests.