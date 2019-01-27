Hawks' Taurean Prince: Shoots poorly in move to bench

Prince finished with 11 points (5-14 FG, 1-5 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists and two steals across 36 minutes Saturday in the Hawks' 120-111 loss to the Trail Blazers.

After a two-game run in the starting five, Prince was back on the bench Saturday with Kevin Huerter (neck) slotting back into the top unit. Despite the addition of Huerter, Prince didn't see his playing time suffer, as his 36 minutes were his most since returning Jan. 13 from an ankle injury of his own. Now seemingly free of playing-time restrictions, Prince looks like a decent bet to clear 30 minutes on a regular basis, which should help him routinely post regular numbers across the board. He'll be less dependable from an efficiency standpoint, however, as Prince is shooting just 42.8 percent from the field on 11.6 attempts per game on the season.