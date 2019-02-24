Hawks' Taurean Prince: Solid night against Suns
Prince scored 21 points (6-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 7-9 FT) while adding eight rebounds, four assists and three steals in 33 minutes during Saturday's 120-112 win over the Suns.
It's just the second time in the last 18 games Price has dropped 20 or more points, but he has been a steady contributor from beyond the arc, draining at least one three-pointer in 17 of those contests. While he's hardly a grizzled veteran at 24, Prince has become a secondary option in a Hawks' offense increasingly focused on Trae Young and John Collins.
