Hawks' Taurean Prince: Starting as usual Wednesday

Prince (finger) is in the starting lineup Wednesday's game against the Nuggets, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.

Prince is dealing with a dislocated finger, but will once again play through the ailment as expected. He also played through it on Monday vs. the Clippers and posted 20 points, four rebounds, three assists, two block and a steal across 36 minutes, so it didn't appear to have any negative impact on his game. For that reason, fantasy owners should go ahead and activate him with confidence as usual.