Hawks' Taurean Prince: Starting Friday vs. Pistons
Prince will start during Friday's game against the Pistons, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Prince came off the bench during Wednesday's game against the Knicks as he was recovering from an ankle injury. He proved he was healthy enough to play 31 minutes, however. As a result, he's been moved back into the starting five. The decision pushes DeAndre' Bembry back to the bench.
