Hawks' Taurean Prince: Steps up in Monday's win

Prince racked up 21 points (7-10 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds, two assists and a steal across 26 minutes in the Hawks' win over the Wizards on Monday.

Prince led the Hawks in scoring, compiling his most points since Nov. 19. After missing 18 games (ankle) in December and January, Prince returned to action on Jan. 13 and hasn't looked like the same player. He has the potential to put up offensive numbers like this regularly, but he has yet to find the sort of consistency to make him a must-play fantasy option in shallower leagues.