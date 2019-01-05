Hawks' Taurean Prince: Still out Sunday
Prince (ankle) will remain sidelined Sunday against the Heat, Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Prince is expected to return this month, but it won't be over the weekend. The forward will look towards Tuesday's game against Toronto for a potential return.
More News
-
Hawks' Taurean Prince: Officially out Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Taurean Prince: Officially out Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Taurean Prince: Expects to return in January•
-
Hawks' Taurean Prince: Will remain out Wednesday•
-
Hawks' Taurean Prince: To miss at least three weeks•
-
Hawks' Taurean Prince: Out at least two games•
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...