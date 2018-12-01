Hawks' Taurean Prince: Strong all-around effort Friday
Prince finished with 15 points (6-12FG, 2-5 3Pt, 1-3 FT), three rebounds, two assists, two steals, and one block in 33 minutes during Friday's 124-109 loss to the Thunder.
Prince played a team-high 33 minutes Friday, contributing across the board in the loss. Since mid-November, Prince has started turning things around. He has scored in double-digits in eight of his last nine games while hitting multiple three's in all eight games. The assists have predictably fallen away with the addition of Trae Young which has impacted his overall value.
