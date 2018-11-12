Hawks' Taurean Prince: Strong all-around line in narrow loss

Prince registered 21 points (9-13 FG, 5-8 3Pt), seven rebounds, one assist and two steals across 35 minutes in the Hawks' 107-106 loss to the Lakers on Sunday.

Prince's scoring total was a team high on a night when the Hawks fell just short of a win. The 24-year-old wing was exceedingly sharp from the field, as his 69.2 percent success rate -- which included a 62.5 percent tally from three-point range -- both qualified as season highs. Despite Atlanta's dim prospects from a team perspective during this rebuilding season, Prince's typically well-rounded stat lines continue to be a positive for both the franchise and fantasy owners.