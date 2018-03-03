Hawks' Taurean Prince: Struggles from floor in loss

Prince scored 15 points (5-17 FG, 5-12 3PT) to go with three rebounds, one assist, four steals and five turnovers in 31 minutes during Friday's 114-109 loss to Golden State.

Prince's five three-pointers were all the forward could muster from the floor against Golden State Friday. As impressive as his three-point shooting was, he still shot 5-of-17 overall for his 15 points. In addition, Prince turned the ball over five times. Overall, it was an uneven performance for the second-year player, who has taken a step forward as a scorer (12.5 points/game) this season.