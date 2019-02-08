Hawks' Taurean Prince: Ties team-high with 19 points

Prince posted 19 points (7-12 FG, 5-8 3Pt), three assists, one rebound and one steal across 37 minutes in Thursday's 119-101 loss to the Raptors.

Prince had himself another efficient night scoring Thursday, as he has averaged 20 points over his last two contests. That number can be attributed to his success hitting the three ball, as he has sunk 10 shots from deep in just the last two games alone.