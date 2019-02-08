Hawks' Taurean Prince: Ties team-high with 19 points
Prince posted 19 points (7-12 FG, 5-8 3Pt), three assists, one rebound and one steal across 37 minutes in Thursday's 119-101 loss to the Raptors.
Prince had himself another efficient night scoring Thursday, as he has averaged 20 points over his last two contests. That number can be attributed to his success hitting the three ball, as he has sunk 10 shots from deep in just the last two games alone.
More News
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...