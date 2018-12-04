Hawks' Taurean Prince: To miss at least three weeks
Prince has been diagnosed with a ligament sprain, bone bruise and soft tissue inflammation in his left ankle, and he'll be re-evaluated in three weeks, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Prince suffered the injury during Monday's contest, and MRI results showed that the issue was much worse than initially thought. He'll be shut down for the next three weeks, and Kent Bazemore is expected to take over as the starting shooting guard during that span. More news on Prince's status likely won't come until near the end of December.
