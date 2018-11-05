Hawks' Taurean Prince: Unlikely to play Tuesday

Prince is listed as doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Hornets with a right ankle sprain, Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.

Prince picked up the injury in the fourth quarter of Saturday's win over the Heat, and it appears the issue will force him to miss at least one game. DeAndre' Bembry and Kevin Huerter are candidates to see increased minutes if Prince is ultimately unable to play.

