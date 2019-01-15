Hawks' Taurean Prince: Upgraded to probable
Prince (illness) has been upgraded to probable for Tuesday's game against the Thunder.
Prince popped up on the injury report for Tuesday's game after coming down with the flu, but it looks like he has put the bug behind him. Look for Prince to be in the lineup Tuesday for what will be his second game back since making his return from an ankle injury.
More News
-
Hawks' Taurean Prince: Listed as questionable•
-
Hawks' Taurean Prince: Makes return Sunday•
-
Hawks' Taurean Prince: Will see 12 minute restriction Sunday•
-
Hawks' Taurean Prince: Upgraded to probable•
-
Hawks' Taurean Prince: Listed as questionable•
-
Hawks' Taurean Prince: Upgraded to probable for Sunday•
-
Week 14 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 14 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 14 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.