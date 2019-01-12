Hawks' Taurean Prince: Upgraded to probable for Sunday

Prince (ankle) has been upgraded to probable for Sunday's tilt with the Bucks, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Prince, who's missed the past 18 games with a sprained left ankle, will look to return Sunday. If he's able to, expect him to eat into Deandre' Bembry's minutes. Prince was averaging 15.0 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.4 threes and 2.3 assists in 28.7 minutes per game prior to his injury and had started all but one game he'd appeared in.