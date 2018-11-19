Hawks' Taurean Prince: Upgraded to probable Monday

Prince (Achilles) is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Clippers.

Prince was originally listed as doubtful for Monday's game, but it sounds like he's trending towards a return after getting through morning shootaround with no issues. Assuming he plays, Prince's return would likely cut into the playing time of DeAndre' Bembry and Kevin Huerter.

