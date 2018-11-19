Hawks' Taurean Prince: Upgraded to probable Monday
Prince (Achilles) is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Clippers.
Prince was originally listed as doubtful for Monday's game, but it sounds like he's trending towards a return after getting through morning shootaround with no issues. Assuming he plays, Prince's return would likely cut into the playing time of DeAndre' Bembry and Kevin Huerter.
More News
-
Hawks' Taurean Prince: Doubtful for Monday•
-
Hawks' Taurean Prince: Out Saturday•
-
Hawks' Taurean Prince: Doubtful Saturday vs. Pacers•
-
Hawks' Taurean Prince: Out Thursday with Achilles pain•
-
Hawks' Taurean Prince: Leads team in scoring during loss•
-
Hawks' Taurean Prince: Strong all-around line in narrow loss•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 6 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Basketball: Week 6 Preview
The schedule calms down in Week 6, but some of your favorite young players may not be worth...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 5 Waivers
We go through the top options to add for Week 5 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 5 Preview
The schedule is the real x-factor for Fantasy Basketball Week 5.