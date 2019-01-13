Hawks' Taurean Prince: Upgraded to probable

Prince (ankle) has been upgraded to probable for Sunday's game against Milwaukee.

Prince has been out since Dec. 5 with an ankle injury, but it looks as though he's set to return Sunday in what could be a limited capacity. The Baylor product had been seeing 25-30 minutes as the starter at small forward before the injury, so at some point he'll likely reclaim that role, which would push Deandre' Bembry back to the bench.

More News
Our Latest Stories