Hawks' Taurean Prince: Upgraded to probable
Prince (ankle) has been upgraded to probable for Sunday's game against Milwaukee.
Prince has been out since Dec. 5 with an ankle injury, but it looks as though he's set to return Sunday in what could be a limited capacity. The Baylor product had been seeing 25-30 minutes as the starter at small forward before the injury, so at some point he'll likely reclaim that role, which would push Deandre' Bembry back to the bench.
