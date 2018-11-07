Hawks' Taurean Prince: Will come off bench
Prince will come off the bench Wednesday against the Knicks, KL Chouinard of Hawks.com reports.
Prince was held out of Tuesday's game against Charlotte, and while he'll be available Wednesday without restriction, coach Lloyd Pierce will bring him off the bench with DeAndre Bembry moving into the starting five at small forward.
