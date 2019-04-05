Hawks' Taurean Prince: Will play, start Friday

Prince (foot) will play and start Friday's game against the Magic, John Denton of OrlandoMagic.com reports.

As expected, Prince will take the court despite some foot soreness. Since March, he's averaging 13.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.0 steal in 29.7 minutes.

