Hawks' Taurean Prince: Will play, start Sunday

Prince (illness) will play and start Sunday's preseason matchup with the Thunder.

Prince missed Friday's exhibition with an illness, but as expected, it won't keep him sidelined for long and he's now feeling healthy enough to make a return. He'll immediately reclaim a spot in the starting five and doesn't appear to be on any sort of restrictions. Joining Prince in the top unit will be Trae Young, Kent Bazemore, Omari Spellman and Alex Len.