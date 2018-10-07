Hawks' Taurean Prince: Will play, start Sunday
Prince (illness) will play and start Sunday's preseason matchup with the Thunder.
Prince missed Friday's exhibition with an illness, but as expected, it won't keep him sidelined for long and he's now feeling healthy enough to make a return. He'll immediately reclaim a spot in the starting five and doesn't appear to be on any sort of restrictions. Joining Prince in the top unit will be Trae Young, Kent Bazemore, Omari Spellman and Alex Len.
More News
-
Hawks' Taurean Prince: Ruled out Friday with illness•
-
Hawks' Taurean Prince: Enjoys best season•
-
Hawks' Taurean Prince: Posts team-high 27 points Tuesday•
-
Hawks' Taurean Prince: Leads team with 23 points•
-
Hawks' Taurean Prince: Cleared to play Friday•
-
Hawks' Taurean Prince: Questionable Friday with back soreness•
-
NBA: Top 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.