Hawks' Taurean Prince: Will play Sunday
Prince (foot) will be available Sunday against Milwaukee, Brad Rowland of Locked On Bucks reports.
Prince was held out of Friday's loss to Portland, but he'll be back in the lineup Saturday and will get the start at small forward. Prince has played at least 31 minutes in each of his last three healthy games.
