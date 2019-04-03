Hawks' Taurean Prince: Will play vs. 76ers

Prince (foot) is listed as available to play in Wednesdays game against Philadelphia.

Prince has been sidelined for the last three games while nursing a sore foot, but the swingman will be back in action Wednesday night. Justin Anderson has gotten the start at small forward in Prince's absence and will now likely return to a role off the bench upon his return.

