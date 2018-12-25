Hawks' Taurean Prince: Will remain out Wednesday
Prince (ankle) will not play Wednesday against Indiana.
Monday marked three weeks since Prince initially suffered a sprained ligament and bone bruise in his left ankle, and he's still without a firm return date. The versatile swingman will remain out Wednesday, meaning his next chance to play will arrive Friday in Minnesota.
