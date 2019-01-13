Hawks' Taurean Prince: Will see 12 minute restriction Sunday
Prince (ankle) will play in Sunday's game against the Bucks and will have a 12 minute restriction, Chris Vivlamore of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports.
Prince will return for the first time since suffering an ankle injury on December 3. It's unclear how long he will face a minutes restriction.
