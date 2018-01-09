Hawks' Taurean Prince: Will start Monday
Prince will start Monday against the Clippers after being listed probable with a finger injury, KL Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Prince suffered a dislocated finger in Saturday's loss to the Lakers, however didn't miss any time due to the injury. With Prince able to start, it means the injury likely isn't anything serious and he should see his usual role.
